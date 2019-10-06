Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCWX. TheStreet downgraded Secureworks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Secureworks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Secureworks by 363.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.