SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered SemGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SemGroup from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SemGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of SEMG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.59. SemGroup has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SemGroup will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SemGroup news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $93,720,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SemGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SemGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

