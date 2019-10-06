Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.45. 456,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,224. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,899,000 after purchasing an additional 795,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,623,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,599,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

