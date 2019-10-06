Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

SMED traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $4.48.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

