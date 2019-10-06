SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of SharpSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of SharpSpring from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of SHSP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 46,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 206,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 96,478 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the first quarter worth $708,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the first quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter worth $135,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

