Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €37.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.93 ($44.10).

SHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

SHL traded up €0.45 ($0.52) on Wednesday, hitting €36.45 ($42.38). 743,172 shares of the company were exchanged. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a twelve month high of €39.21 ($45.59). The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.58.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

