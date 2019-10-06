Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $401.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.