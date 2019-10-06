SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SBOW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 29,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 50.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DW Partners LP lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 1,852,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 57.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.