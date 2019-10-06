Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBGI. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 575,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, insider David D. Smith purchased 395,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $21,764,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.