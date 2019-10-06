SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 264,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,855. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $350,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $797,457.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $66,430.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,361 shares in the company, valued at $746,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,754 shares of company stock worth $2,947,184 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $1,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

