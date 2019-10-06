SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,188. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

