Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $844.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

