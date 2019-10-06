SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Tops $0.0029

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SophiaTX has a market cap of $967,202.00 and $31,189.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038141 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.05449932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

