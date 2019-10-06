Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SORL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Sorl Auto Parts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorl Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of SORL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 15,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,059. Sorl Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 682.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sorl Auto Parts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

