Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

SMBC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $327.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

