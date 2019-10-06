Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Shares of SPLK traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.85. 1,386,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,113. Splunk has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

