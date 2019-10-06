Sportsman’s Warehouse’s (SPWH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. 172,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $229.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.29. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,669,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 457,306 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% in the second quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 346,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

