SpreadCoin Market Cap Reaches $26,222.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $26,222.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

