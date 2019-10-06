Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SFM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 1,141,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,674,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 621,658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,800,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

