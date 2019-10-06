SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRC Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily located in the Wattenberg field in the D-J Basin of northeast Colorado. SRC Energy Inc., formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation, is headquartered in Denver, CO. “

SRCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised SRC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners lowered SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.69.

SRC Energy stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 187,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

