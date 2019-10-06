SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

SSNC traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 1,007,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,631. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

