Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 297 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.88).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760 ($25,819.94). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,692 shares of company stock worth $2,000,972.

LON SLA traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 271 ($3.54). 5,683,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 352.23 ($4.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

