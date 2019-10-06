Starbase (STAR) Reaches Market Cap of $245,535.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $245,535.00 and $903.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

