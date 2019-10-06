Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after buying an additional 2,436,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.