Startcoin (START) Achieves Market Cap of $245,661.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $245,661.00 and $192.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007796 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

