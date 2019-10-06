State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

