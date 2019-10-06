State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 472,134 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,507,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 504.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 519,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NYSE F traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 27,550,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,165,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,250 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

