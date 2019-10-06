State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,545 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 614.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,422. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

