State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 55,650 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 162.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 129,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 108.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 386,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

