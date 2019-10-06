State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 123.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 18.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $411,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $983,260.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,902. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.15. 488,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average is $165.13. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

