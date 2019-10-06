State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 122.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $666.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.00.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total transaction of $9,045,380.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,794 shares of company stock worth $28,629,079. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.24. 389,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.37. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $639.41. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

