State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 20,062 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $116.42. 1,316,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

