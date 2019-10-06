Status Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Binance, GOPAX and Ovis. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $44.37 million and $20.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00191311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01026680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00090388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Upbit, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDCM, Ovis, OTCBTC, IDAX, DEx.top, Cobinhood, Binance, Neraex, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Poloniex, Kyber Network, DDEX, ABCC, Liqui, ChaoEX, Tidex, GOPAX, OOOBTC, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Bithumb, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Koinex, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

