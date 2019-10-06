SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $28,793.00 and $21.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011665 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004418 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

