Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

SCM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 62,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,146. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $3,481,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 88.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 205.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 64,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

