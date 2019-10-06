Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stepan to a sector underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.69. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $101.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $699,783.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $194,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at $504,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,074,308. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Stepan by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

