Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 485,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,177. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $405,248.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

