Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $2.39 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,353,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,176,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.