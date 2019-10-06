Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

SBBP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 92,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,348. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 181.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 192,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

