Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 907,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 128.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.