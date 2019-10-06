Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

RUN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 999,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $164,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $138,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,866.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,427,429 shares of company stock valued at $85,388,205 and have sold 29,612 shares valued at $539,767. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

