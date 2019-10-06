Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 12,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $64,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,314 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 483,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: Strike Price

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.