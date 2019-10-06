Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SGC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $64,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.