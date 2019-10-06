SureRemit Trading Up 42.9% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $2,900.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

