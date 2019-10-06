Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.27% of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,762,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 74,943 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period.

Shares of SCIU stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

