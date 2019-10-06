Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $224,000 Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

