Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $232,000 Position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 479,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.27, a quick ratio of 17.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $485,280.00. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

