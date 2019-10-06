Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ORIX by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IX stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

