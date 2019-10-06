Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suzano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Suzano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

SUZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 604,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,155. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.89.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 793,812.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 261,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,838 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

