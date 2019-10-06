SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $265.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $197.67. 479,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average is $220.25. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total value of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

